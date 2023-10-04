Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 9,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,964. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

