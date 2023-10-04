Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,906. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio bought 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,757. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 85.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

