Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $25.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio bought 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $65,757.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,757. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,063,029 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 131,477 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 299,191 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.