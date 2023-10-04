Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 40,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,862. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio acquired 3,943 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,088.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

