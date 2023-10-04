Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,777. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio acquired 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,343.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 48,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

