Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 44,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,762. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio acquired 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,343.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

