Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,934. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

