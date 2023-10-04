Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,477. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

