Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,477. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.