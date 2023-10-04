Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ETY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,770. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3,031.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

