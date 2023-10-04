Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
ETW stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 250,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,173. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $8.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 766,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $33,000.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
