Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of EXG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 303,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,554. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $8.15.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
