Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EXG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 303,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,554. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $8.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,869,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,415,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,861,000 after buying an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after buying an additional 100,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,033,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 122,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

