Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 265,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,193. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 664,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 692,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 152,754 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

