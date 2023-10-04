Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EXG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 265,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,193. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
