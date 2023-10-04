Edmp Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,164 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.52. The stock had a trading volume of 947,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,863. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.57. The company has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

