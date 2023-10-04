Edmp Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. UGI accounts for about 2.2% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in UGI by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in UGI by 9.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. 607,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.52%.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

