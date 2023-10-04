Edmp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 83.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 60,968 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 60,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 116,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.07. 4,668,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,018,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 545.45%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

