Edmp Inc. Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Polaris by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Polaris by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Polaris by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,002. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

