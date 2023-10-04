E&G Advisors LP Buys New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.20 and a 200-day moving average of $226.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,660,630. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

