EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 68,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,002,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.
EHang Trading Down 6.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $989.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 264.94% and a negative net margin of 617.93%.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
