EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 68,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,002,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

EHang Trading Down 6.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $989.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 264.94% and a negative net margin of 617.93%.

Institutional Trading of EHang

About EHang

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in EHang by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in EHang in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in EHang by 82.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

