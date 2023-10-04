Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

Elbit Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $7.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ESLT opened at $200.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $162.01 and a 52 week high of $225.22.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 149,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,974,000 after acquiring an additional 77,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

