Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. CSFB decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.60. 268,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,898. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.86 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

