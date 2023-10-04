Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Stake Trimmed by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 428,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,067. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.86 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price target for the company. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

