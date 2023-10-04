Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.37. 162,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,208. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $455.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.14. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

