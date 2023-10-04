Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. 1,597,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,755. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

