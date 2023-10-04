Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 76,937 Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 76,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000. Gibraltar Industries makes up approximately 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $4,943,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 620,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 17th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.45 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

