Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 105 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.80.

Public Storage stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.19. 109,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $254.87 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

