Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 124 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.78. 137,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,840. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

