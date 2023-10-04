Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 233 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $63,014,000. Amundi grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,468,000 after buying an additional 109,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,524. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $439.92. 36,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $430.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

