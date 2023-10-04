Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 4,589 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,575. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $87.36 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average is $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

