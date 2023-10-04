Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 466 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,964. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

