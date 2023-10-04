Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000. Valmont Industries makes up approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Valmont Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 333.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Valmont Industries stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.45. 19,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.13 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

