Ellsworth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 183.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PLPC traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,236. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $184.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day moving average of $153.90. The company has a market cap of $764.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.81 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

