Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 17.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 15.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $79.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $111.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.29.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

