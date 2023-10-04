Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.20. The company had a trading volume of 419,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,332. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.22 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

