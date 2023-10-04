Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,128 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.72. 215,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,268. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.16.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

