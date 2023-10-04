Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,973,549. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

