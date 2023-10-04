Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $687,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE AN traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $141.93. 47,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,630. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at $874,455,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total transaction of $2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,992,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,648,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,771 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,759. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

