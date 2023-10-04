Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $3.70 Million in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 9.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in NICE by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NICE traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $166.80. 145,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,433. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.73 and a 200 day moving average of $203.12. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $231.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NICE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.22.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

