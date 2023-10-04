Ellsworth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Lennar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Lennar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.01. 479,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,118. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.25.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

