Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.06. The company had a trading volume of 185,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,113. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.19 and a 200-day moving average of $371.87. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

