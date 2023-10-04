Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 482 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,169,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,746 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,814 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $56.68. 2,099,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,896. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

