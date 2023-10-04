Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Paychex by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,326,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,333,000 after buying an additional 107,641 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Paychex by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,639,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.21. 461,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average of $114.59. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

