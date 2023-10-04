Ellsworth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of UFP Technologies worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at $698,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFPT. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,874 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $329,936.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,554 shares in the company, valued at $16,118,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

UFPT stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,846. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.56 and a 200 day moving average of $162.31. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.86%.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

