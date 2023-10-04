Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $82.09. The company had a trading volume of 290,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,145. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

