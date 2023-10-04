Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.4 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 471,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.