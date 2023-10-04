Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 2,322 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after acquiring an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Lantheus by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,115,000 after buying an additional 1,144,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,161 shares of company stock worth $1,542,833 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $73.72. 275,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,508. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

