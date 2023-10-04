Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Short Interest Up 7.3% in September

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,700 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 384,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EFXT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Enerflex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Enerflex Price Performance

NYSE EFXT opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $542.64 million and a PE ratio of -6.08.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -11.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,837,000. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

