Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 109,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 57,958 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $5.73.

Several research firms recently commented on EFXT. BMO Capital Markets cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enerflex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Enerflex Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $542.64 million and a PE ratio of -6.08.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -11.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Enerflex by 36.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

