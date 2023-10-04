Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 0.3 %

EPAC stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,040,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after buying an additional 77,746 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.