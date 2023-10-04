EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Down 6.4% in September

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
EngageSmart Stock Down 1.0 %
ESMT opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.68, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EngageSmart
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $54,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,620.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $428,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in EngageSmart by 82.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 43.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EngageSmart
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.