EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Down 6.4% in September

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EngageSmart Stock Down 1.0 %

ESMT opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.68, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $54,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,620.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $428,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in EngageSmart by 82.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 43.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Further Reading

