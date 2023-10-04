Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.21.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $111.44 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.